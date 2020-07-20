KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said Monday that no coronavirus deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, but confirmed 559 new infections. Thus, the death toll remained unchanged at 408, while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 59,763, the Health Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. The fresh cases included 337 Kuwaitis (60.29 percent) and 222 non-Kuwaitis (39.71 percent), he elaborated.

In addition, 138 COVID-19 patients were still receiving medical treatment in intensive care units, Dr Sanad pointed out. Medical teams carried out 3,355 COVID-19 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing the total count of tests to 462,704 since the outbreak of the virus in the country, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health said 652 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours to raise total recoveries to 50,339. – KUNA