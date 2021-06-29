KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health yesterday reported 18 deaths related to the novel coronavirus that were recorded over the previous 24 hours; the highest single-day record since the disease spread in the country. The ministry also reported 1,718 new cases; up from 1,652 the previous day which saw 10 deaths registered. Of yesterday’s reported deaths, 17 were for people unvaccinated against COVID-19 while one had taken a single dose. Total deaths have reached 1,961 and cases jumped to 354,851 as of yesterday.

In the meantime, the number of patients in intensive care units also climbed to 288 from 280 the previous day, while the total number of active cases went down from around 19,000 to 18,445, the health ministry said in its daily bulletin. The percentage of daily new cases to daily tests reached 12 as 14,314 swab tests were taken in the past 24 hours, the ministry said yesterday.

In the meantime, total recoveries reached 334,445 after 1,767 fresh recoveries were registered within the same period. Thirty three percent of new COVID-19 cases were registered in the Ahmadi Governorate, while 24 percent were registered in Hawally, 18 percent in Farwaniya, 14 percent in Jahra and 11 percent in the Capital.