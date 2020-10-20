KUWAIT: Kuwait yesterday reported four deaths and 886 infection cases due to COVID-19. The figures took the country’s death toll up to 714 and the caseload to 117,718, health ministry data showed. According to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, the number of people hospitalized with the virus stands at 7,806; 133 of whom in intensive care units.

Dr Sanad added that 7,935 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a total of 842,102 so far. Meanwhile, some 592 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours to raise the total to 109,198, the ministry said. Urging the public to be mindful of health precautions, Dr Sanad said following social distancing measures is of the most important means to curb the spread of the virus. – KUNA