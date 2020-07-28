KUWAIT: A total of 770 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kuwait in past 24 hours, raising the tally of contaminations to 6,5149 since the pandemic broke out in the country several months ago. Moreover, medical authorities counted four new deaths in the past 24 hours due to contamination with the virus, raising the toll of mortalities to 442, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health (MoH) Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said Tuesday. The health ministry had announced earlier that 624 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, raising the whole count of those who recuperated from the virus to 55,681.

Among the freshly registered cases, there were persons that contracted the virus due to close mingling with others of proven infection, in addition others circumstances of their contamination remained unknown, Dr Sanad said. The 770 infection cases include 519 Kuwaiti nationals and 251 non-Kuwaitis, Dr Sanad said.

A total of 236 of the cases were recorded in the health zone of Al-Ahmadi, 196 in Al-Jahraa, 143 in Al-Farwaniyah, 132 in Hawally and 63 in the Capital. He has added that 124 patients continue to receive medical care, with the overall count of cases of proven infection and remain under medical care amounting to 9,026. Six persons were discharged from quarantines, during the past 24 hours, however they were advised to isolate themselves at home, instantly, for 14 days.

Dr Sanad put the number of swab tests, conducted during the same period, at 4,732, raising the total number of these medical examinations to 494,298. Moreover, the ministry spokesman urged nationals and expatriates to continue abiding by precautions against the contagious virus and abstain from getting too close to others. He also recommended examining guidelines posted on websites of the MoH and other competent state authorities with respect of all activities that must be taken to contain the spread of the virus. – KUNA