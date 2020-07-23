KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health said Thursday that there were 687 new coronavirus infection cases during the past 24 hours, increasing the toll of contaminations to 61,872. Four deaths were also recorded during the same period, putting the mortality toll at 421.

The ministry announced earlier that 727 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising total recoveries to 52,247. Ministry’s spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that there are currently 124 critical cases undergoing treatment in intensive care units, with the caseload of cases that still get medical treatment amounting to 9,204.

Medical authorities conducted 3,808 swab tests during the past 24 hours, with the whole number of such examinations amounting to 474,808, Dr Sanad added.– KUNA