KUWAIT: The ministry of health on Friday announced 955 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 19,564 cases. Nine deaths from COVID-19 took the death toll to 138, said the ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad in his daily press conference. The new infections include 319 Indians, 196 Egyptians, 139 Kuwaitis and 111 Bangladeshis, Sanad said.

Of these cases, 332 were identified in Farwaniya governorate, 197 in Hawally, 188 in Ahmadi, 126 in the Capital and 112 in Jahra, he disclosed. There are 13,911 patients receiving necessary medical care, including 180 at ICUs, he said, noting that 3,888 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, took the overall total to 264,959. Earlier, the ministry of health said 310 coronavirus patients have recovered, bringing the overall tally to 5,515. – KUNA