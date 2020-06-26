KUWAIT: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infected 915 people in Kuwait during the past 24 hours, the official spokesperson of the ministry of health announced on Friday. Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, speaking during his daily update about the pandemic locally, said the total number of infected cases climbed to 43,703. Moreover, the virus claimed the lives of two persons in the same period, raising the tally of deaths to 341.

The confirmed cases included patients who had contracted the virus due to mingling with infected persons, while others remain under examination to determine the source of the contamination. The latest infections include 492 Kuwaiti citizens and 423 non-Kuwaiti residents of the country, he said. Sanad said 250 cases were recorded in Farwaniya governorate, 222 in Jahra, 219 in Ahmadi, 137 in Hawally and 87 in Capital governorate.

The number of cases undergoing treatment at intensive care units reached 162, with the total count of cases that continued to get medical care amounted to 9,393. Up to 31 patients were discharged from quarantine – however they will sequester themselves in their homes for 14 days. Sanad revealed that 3,774 swab tests for the virus have been conducted during past 24 hours – the tally of these examinations has exceeded 372,284 since breakout of the contagion in the country months ago.

He appealed anew upon citizens and expatriates to continue taking necessary precautions against the infectious disease, be keen on maintaining social distancing and examining online accounts of relevant authorities to remain acquainted with the latest directions in this respect. The ministry of health earlier announced 602 persons recovered from infection with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with the overall count of the recuperated amounting to 33,969. – KUNA