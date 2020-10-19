Kuwait reports 9 deaths, 686 COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT: Kuwait yesterday reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 686 new infected cases. The figures took the country’s death toll up to 710 and the caseload to 116,832, health ministry data showed. According to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, the number of people hospitalized with the virus stands at 7,516; 133 of whom in intensive care units.

Dr Sanad added that 6,002 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a total of 834,167 so far. Meanwhile, some 746 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours to raise the total to 108,606, the ministry said. Urging the public to be mindful of health precautions, Dr Sanad said following social distancing measures is of the most important means to curb the spread of the virus. – KUNA