KUWAIT: Kuwait yesterday recorded 1,198 new coronavirus infections, taking total cases to 227,178, while nine fatalities over the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 1,279. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 currently stands at 14,539, with 250 in intensive care units, according to health ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad.

He revealed some 7,729 swab tests were conducted over the past day, taking total tests to 2,022,843, adding that the positive case to test ratio amounted to 15.5 percent over the past 24 hours. The ministry had earlier reported some 1,336 more people had recovered from the virus over the past day, raising total recoveries to 211,360, while the overall recovery rate stands at 93 percent. — KUNA