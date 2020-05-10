KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced 1,065 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,688, while nine deaths were reported as well, bringing the fatalities’ toll up to 58. In its daily press briefing, Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said 114 patients are in intensive care, 45 of them are in critical condition.Earlier, the ministry announced the recovery of patients 107, bringing the total to 2,729 recoveries.

The cases include 244 Indians, 192 Kuwaitis, 271 Egyptians, 143 Bangladeshis and the rest for other nationalities.

Captial governorate recorded 99 cases, Hawally 237, Ahmadi 214 cases,

Farwaniya 450 and Jahra 65 cases.