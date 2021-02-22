KUWAIT: Kuwait yesterday reported 899 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-related deaths, taking the total cases up to 184,989 and deaths to 1,049. The Ministry of Health also reported that 955 more people have been cured of the virus, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 173,182.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood yesterday at 10,758, with 149 of them in intensive care units, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad told a press conference. He added that some 6,851 swab tests were conducted over the same period, bringing the total up to 1,738,555. He went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, mainly social distancing, to help curb the spread of the virus.

Mild symptoms

Vaccinated people appear to be well-protected against the coronavirus but are likely to develop “mild symptoms” in case of re-infection, Kuwait’s health ministry said on Sunday, allaying concerns about the efficacy of the shots. Non-essential surgeries in Kuwait have been halted to ensure that healthcare facilities are prepared to manage a potential influx of COVID-19 cases, as health ministry data continues to show an upward trajectory of new infections, Dr Sanad said.

Conversely, the number of people to have recovered from COVID-19 in Kuwait has slightly increased, with the recovery rate now at 93.5 percent, a figure that still pales in comparison with the current pace of infection, added the spokesman. He revealed that the ratio of positive tests to total swabs sits at 12.8 percent, which indicates that the infection rate has not yet slowed, subsequently triggering a spike in hospital admissions for COVID-19.

Despite the rising numbers, with at least 80 virus-induced deaths seen this month alone, the spokesman stressed that the national healthcare system remains well-prepared to deal with the outbreak. – KUNA