KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced on Tuesday recording 887 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of contaminations to 28,649 cases. The ministry’s official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, in his daily briefing about the pandemic in the country, said six deaths were also reported during the same period, with the total number of fatalities amounting to 226 since the outbreak of the highly contagious disease in Kuwait.

All the contamination and death cases had mingled with other infected persons and individuals suspected of being ill with the virus. Sanad said the new cases included 314 Kuwaitis, 201 Indians, 115 Egyptians, 96 Bangladeshis and the rest of various nationalities. He added 300 cases were registered in Farwaniya governorate, 216 in Ahmadi, 173 in Jahra, 117 in Hawally and 81 in Capital governorate.

Sanad said 187 patients are receiving care in intensive care units – the total count of such cases stands at 14,142. He revealed 3,325 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with the total of these examinations reaching 300,351.

Also speaking at the daily press briefing was Dr Musaab Al-Saleh, chief of the disease control unit at the ministry of health, who affirmed that the ministry has been following up on the coronavirus situation in the country and revealing information about the cases on basis of scientific considerations. The more people adhere to precautionary measures, the more easing steps will be taken, he said, emphasizing that combating the contagion has remained a joint responsibility for everyone in the country – individuals and institutions.

Basic factors for fighting the disease are precautions – namely wearing medical masks, quarantine, isolation, etc, he stressed, affirming that no treatment or vaccine has been found yet to rid the human race of this dreaded pandemic. “Abide by the terms and precautions and cast aside rumors,” he urged citizens and expatriate residents of Kuwait. – KUNA