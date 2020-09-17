KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 825 to reach 97,824, with four people succumbing to the disease, raising the death toll to 575 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday. The figures include people who came in contact with infected individuals and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, a ministry statement said.

It added 94 people are currently in intensive care out of a total of 9,338 patients hospitalized. Some 5,968 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, out of a total of 695,556 so far. Earlier, the ministry said 724 people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of those who have overcome the disease to 87,911. – KUNA