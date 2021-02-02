KUWAIT: The ministry of health yesterday announced 811 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload of infections to 166,654 since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry’s official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a statement to KUNA a single death was registered in the same period, taking total deaths to 960. He said 59 people are receiving treatment in intensive care units, with 6,708 confirmed cases under medical care.

Sanad added 9,140 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with the total number of such examinations reaching 1,547,402. The proportion of infections compared to swab tests in the past 24 hours stood at 8.9 percent. He appealed to the people of Kuwait to remain vigilant against the virus, maintain social distancing and avoid crowds.

The health ministry earlier said 510 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 158,986.The ministry said in a statement the proportion of recoveries to total cases amounted to 95.1 percent. – KUNA