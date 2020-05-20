KUWAIT: The ministry of health Wednesday announced 804 additional novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, taking the total count to 17,568 cases. The ministry also reported three more deaths due to the virus, taking the country’s death toll to 124. The latest infections were all due to close contacts with previously confirmed patients or with cases that are still under active surveillance, the ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his daily briefing. The fresh cases include 261 Indians, 170 Kuwaitis, 140 Egyptians and 67 Bangladeshis, with the remaining cases from other nationalities, he added. Farwaniya governorate recorded 339 cases, Ahmadi 207, Hawally 126 cases, Jahra governorate 86 and Capital 46 cases. In addition, 167 patients are still receiving medication in intensive care units, while 847 others completed their compulsory institutional quarantine period in the last 24 hours, Sanad noted. Earlier