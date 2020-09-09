KUWAIT: Kuwait announced registering 838 new COVID-19 infection cases yesterday, marking the third straight day in which the country recorded over 800 new cases in a single day. The new cases raise the total number of infections Kuwait has registered since the outbreak of the disease to 92,082, while total deaths reached 552 after four patients passed away in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced. The ministry had announced earlier that 568 people have recovered from the virus, increasing the number of total recoveries to 82,222.

Kuwait had reported 857 and 805 new infections on Tuesday and Monday respectively, after recording 619 infections on Sunday. In comparison, 617 recoveries were registered on Tuesday, 516 on Monday and 618 on Sunday.

The new infected cases include people who have come in contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. In terms of health zones, 202 cases were reported in Hawally, 181 in Ahmadi, 172 in Farwaniya, 169 in the Capital, and 114 in Jahra, added the official.

There are 89 patients currently receiving intensive care out of a total 9,308 currently hospitalized, Dr Sanad said. A total of 4,425 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 657,524 so far, added the spokesman. The official reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike to follow social distancing rules as the only way to keep the virus at bay. – KUNA