KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced on Monday 719 new coronavirus infection cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 27,762. The ministry’s official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, in his daily briefing about the pandemic in the country, said eight deaths were also reported in the same period, with the total number of fatalities amounting to 220 since outbreak of the highly contagious disease in Kuwait.

All the infected and death cases had mingled with other infected persons and individuals suspected of being ill with the virus. Sanad said the new cases include 265 Kuwaitis, 156 Indians, 104 Egyptians and 48 Bangladeshis, with the rest of various other nationalities. Up to 209 of the cases were recorded in Farwaniya governorate, 184 in Ahmadi, 170 in Jahra governorate, 101 in Hawally and 55 in the Capital governorate.

Sanad said 204 patients are in intensive care units, with the overall count of persons still receiving medical care at 14,643. The number of those who were relieved from quarantine in past 24 hours reached 143 – however they were advised to sequester themselves at home. As to the number of latest swab tests, he estimated them at 3,664, taking the total count to 297,026. – KUNA