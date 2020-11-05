Kuwait reports 795 new COVID cases, five deaths

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced yesterday registering 795 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 129,638. Deaths reached 799 with the addition of five fatalities. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that there were 115 patients receiving treatment at the intensive care units, while those still receiving treatment amounted to 8,275. Health authorities conducted 7,403 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 947,921. The ministry had announced earlier that 822 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, raising total recoveries to 120,564.

Citizens in London

Separately, Kuwait’s embassy in London called on its nationals to comply with the four-week lockdown that took effect across the United Kingdom starting yesterday, and lasts until Wednesday, December 2. Everybody must abide by the safety measures outlined by the UK health authorities to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); otherwise they might face a legal measure, the embassy said in a press release on Wednesday evening.

The embassy advised its nationals, who might be in need of help, not to hesitate in seeking help via the following phone number of its consular division: 02075903400. While the national lockdown lasts for four weeks, the one in Wales will end on November 17. The restrictions affect the businesses and leisure activities; only schools, universities, groceries, pharmacies and the jobs that could be done online are exempted.

Three countries

In the meantime, Kuwaiti citizens in the republics of Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua have been urged to heed instructions by local authorities to abide by precautions against the novel coronavirus. Kuwait’s embassy in Mexico made the appeal in a statement released early yesterday. The embassy urges the Kuwaiti citizens currently present in these countries to abide by the precautions and health measures declared by the local authorities for combating spread of the novel coronavirus, the mission statement said.

It also called on the Kuwaiti nationals in these republics to avoid crowded locations. The mission is reachable round the clock for any assistance on the following phone number: (+52)15513632619. Kuwaiti diplomatic missions throughout the world have urged the citizens abroad to be vigilant against the coronavirus and heed health instructions. The State of Kuwait had evacuated thousands of citizens who were abroad shortly after breakout and spread of the communicable disease. – KUNA