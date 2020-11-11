Kuwait reports 778 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said yesterday that 778 people tested positive for the coronavirus while five persons died of the contagious disease in the past 24 hours. MoH’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that total registered infections reached 134,159 and deaths topped 826. Dr Sanad said 108 patients were in intensive care units, and the number of people receiving treatment was 8,428.

Healthcare workers, he added, carried out 6,808 swab tests in the past 24 hours to increase total tests to 986,144 since the outbreak of the virus. The MoH announced earlier the recovery of 749 people to make the total at 124,905. Dr Sanad called on the public to abide by the health regulations including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. – KUNA