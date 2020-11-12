Kuwait reports 773 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

KUWAIT: Kuwait recorded 773 new coronavirus cases and four deaths yesterday, according to the ministry of health. The new figures raised the total number of cases to 134,932 and deaths to 830, the ministry’s official spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad told KUNA.

He added 110 patients are in ICU, as the total number of patients receiving medical care reached 8,509. He said 7,272 swab tests were done in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to 993,416. Earlier yesterday, the ministry announced the recovery of 688 people, raising the total number of recoveries to 125,593. – KUNA