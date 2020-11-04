MOH spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced yesterday registering 763 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 128,843. Deaths reached 794 with the addition of five fatalities. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that there were 114 patients receiving treatment in intensive care units, while those still receiving treatment amounted to 8,307.

Health authorities conducted 6,892 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 940,518. Earlier, the ministry announced that 662 patients have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 119,742.

The health ministry had hinted on Tuesday that it might reintroduce partial curfew if cases continue to rise. “Based on data of the epidemiological situation, the Ministry may resort to reactivation of the partial lockdown if the infection rate continues to rise steadily as is the case in several countries,” Dr Sanad said in a press statement in response to speculations, circulated on local media outlets, on a possible return to coronavirus restrictions.

“The ministry, represented by an expert team from the public health and epidemiological sector, reports regularly to the Cabinet on the latest developments of the situation and the possible options to curb the spread of the pandemic,” he pointed out.

The health ministry keeps a watchful eye on the evolving situation of the novel coronavirus pandemic inside and outside the country amid reports of record hikes in infections in many countries around the globe, Dr Sanad further explained.

The ministry is constantly updating the COVID-19 figures, including infections, hospitalizations, fatalities and ICU admissions, and mulls the available options to protect public health, he added. Furthermore, he urged the public to abide strictly by the precautions outlined by the ministry to protect public health from the viral illness. – KUNA