Kuwait reports 759 new COVID cases, four deaths

KUWAIT: Kuwait registered 759 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections yesterday, raising the total to 127,293, the Ministry of Health announced. Deaths reached 786 with the addition of four fatalities. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that there were 114 patients receiving treatment at intensive care units.

Those still receiving treatment amounted to 8,121. Health authorities conducted 5,611 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 926,889. Earlier, the ministry announced that 828 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 118,386. – KUNA