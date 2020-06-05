KUWAIT: The health ministry on Friday reported 723 new coronavirus infections, bringing the tally to 30,644 cases, while deaths reached 244 after recording eight new cases.In a statement to KUNA, the ministry’s spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said the new cases are related to people who were in close contact with other patients.

Sanad said the new cases include 262 Kuwaitis, 139 Indians, 101 Bangladeshis and 94 Egyptians, with others of various nationalities. Sanad noted that the number of patients who are under medical treatment amounted to 12,123, adding that 197 people are receiving treatment in ICU. As to the number of swab tests conducted during the last 24 hours, they amounted to 2,894, with the total count of such examinations reaching 308,900. – KUNA