KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced on Sunday 717 new infections of the coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total to 31,848 cases. Deaths reached 264 with the addition of 10 fatalities. Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said at a press conference that the 717 new infections include 331 Kuwaitis, 88 Bangladeshis, 81 Egyptians and 79 Indians, with the rest of other nationalities.

Currently, 196 patients are receiving treatment in intensive care wards, Sanad said. Meanwhile, the health authorities conducted 3,661 swab tests in past 24 hours, raising the count of such tests to 315,285, Sanad added. Earlier, the health ministry announced the recovery of 923 people from COVID-19, bringing the tally to 20,205 recoveries. – KUNA