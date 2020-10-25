Kuwait reports 708 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced yesterday 708 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total to 121,635. Deaths reached 746 with the addition of two fatalities. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that there were 121 patients receiving treatment at intensive care units. Those still receiving treatment amounted to 8,118.

Health authorities conducted 5,496 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 876,250, Dr Sanad added. Earlier, the ministry announced 661 people had recovered from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 112,771. – KUNA