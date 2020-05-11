KUWAIT: The ministry of health yesterday announced 598 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 9,286 cases, while seven deaths were reported as well, bringing fatalities up to 65. In its daily press briefing, Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said 131 patients are in intensive care. The ministry also announced the recovery of patients 178, bringing the total to 2,907 recoveries. The new cases include 159 Indians, 140 Egyptians, 87 Bangladeshis, 79 Kuwaitis and the rest of other nationalities. Capital governorate recorded 74 cases, Hawally 131 cases, Ahmadi 93, Farwaniya governorate 256 cases and Jahra 44.