Kuwait reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 775 new cases

KUWAIT: Kuwait registered 775 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 123,092, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday. MoH spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said meanwhile that seven COVID-19 patients have passed away during the same period, putting the total number of deaths at 756.

The number of patients receiving medical care at intensive care units reached 116, Dr Sanad said, adding that all confirmed infection cases that continued to receive medical care reached 8,220. The number of swab tests conducted, during the past 24 hours, amounted to 7,874, with the whole number of examinations hitting 889,555.

The ministry had earlier announced that 725 patients recovered during the past 24 hours, with the total number of recoveries reaching 114,116. Dr Sanad appealed to the public to take all necessary precautions against the pandemic. – KUNA