KUWAIT: The ministry of health Wednesday announced the infection of 692 more people with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 23,267. Three more patients died from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 175, the ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his daily briefing on the virus situation in the country.

The latest cases include 178 Kuwaitis, 165 Indians, 95 Egyptians and 94 Bangladeshis, with the rest from other nationalities. Farwaniya governorate recorded 197 cases, Ahmadi 191, Jahra 146, Hawally governorate 86 cases and Capital 72 cases.

Some 15,146 patients are still receiving medical treatment, of whom 193 infected people are in intensive care units, Sanad said. In addition, medical teams conducted a total of 2,738 swab tests for the virus, raising the overall number of tests so far to 278,945, he noted. Earlier in the day, Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah confirmed the recovery of 640 additional novel coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,946.