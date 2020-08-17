KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said Monday 662 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while one person died of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours. Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that total registered infections reached 76,827, while the tally of fatalities topped 502. Dr Sanad said 168 of the new cases were registered in Al-Ahmadi medical zone, 130 in Jahra, 128 in Farwaniya, 100 in Hawally, and 96 in the Capital.

The ministry had announced earlier the recovery of 498 people, raising the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Kuwait to 68,633. Dr Sanad said that there were 7,692 COVID-19 patients still receiving medical care as of Monday, including 109 patients in intensive care units.

Health care workers conducted 4,334 swab tests in the past 24 hours, said Dr Sanad, raising total tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in Kuwait to 563,134. Dr Sanad urged the public to maintain physical distancing and hygienic measures, as well as getting information from official sources. – KUNA