KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced Monday 662 new coronavirus infections, raising the total to 32,510 cases. Deaths reached 269 with the addition of five more fatalities. Official spokesperson of the health ministry Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press conference that the 662 new cases included 340 Kuwaitis, 122 Indians, 46 Egyptians and 36 Bangladeshis, with the rest of other nationalities.

Currently, 166 patients are receiving treatment in intensive care wards, Sanad revealed. Meanwhile, the health authorities conducted 2,999 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the total count of such tests to 318,284, he added. Earlier, the health ministry announced the recovery of 1,037 people from COVID-19, bringing the tally to 21,242 recoveries. – KUNA