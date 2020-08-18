KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said Tuesday 643 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while three people died of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours. Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that total registered infections reached 77,470, while the tally of fatalities topped 505. Dr Sanad said 158 of the new cases were registered in Al-Ahmadi medical zone, 152 in Jahra, 134 in Hawally, 107 in Farwaniya, and 92 in the Capital.

The ministry had announced earlier the recovery of 610 people, raising the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Kuwait to 69,243. Dr Sanad said that there were 7,722 COVID-19 patients still receiving medical care as of Tuesday, including 101 patients in intensive care units.

Health care workers conducted 5,306 swab tests in the past 24 hours, said Dr Sanad, raising total tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in Kuwait to 568,440. Dr Sanad urged the public to maintain social distancing and hygienic measures, as well as getting information from official sources. – KUNA