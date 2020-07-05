KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced Sunday 638 new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total to 49,941. Deaths reached 368 with the addition of three fatalities. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press release that the 638 infections included 463 Kuwaitis and 175 non-Kuwaitis.

Currently, there are patients 157 receiving treatment at intensive care wards, Dr Sanad revealed. The health authorities conducted 3,043 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 405,984, Dr Sanad added. Earlier, the Health Ministry announced recovery of 520 people from the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the tally to 40,463. – KUNA