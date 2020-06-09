KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced Tuesday 630 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 33,140 cases. The ministry’s spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his daily briefing that four new deaths were also recorded in the same period, raising the toll of fatalities from the virus to 273 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. He said some of the cases contracted the virus due to contacts and others are being screened to determine and track the source of infection.

Sanad said the new cases include 271 Kuwaitis, 105 Indians, 101 Egyptians and 57 Bangladeshis, with the rest from various other countries. Ahmadi governorate recorded 207 cases, Farwaniya 184, Hawally 100, Jahra 94 and Capital governorate 45 cases. There are currently 173 patients in intensive care wards and the total count of such cases stands at 10,705.

Sanad said 41 patients were cured of the disease and were discharged from quarantines in the past 24 hours; however they were advised to sequester themselves at home for 14 days. He put number of swab tests conducted in the past 24 hours at 3,218, noting that total examinations reached 321,502 since the outbreak of COVID-19. – KUNA