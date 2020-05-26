KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health reported today 608 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 22,575. Total deaths reached 172 with seven new fatalities reported today. During the daily briefing, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 196 patients were in intensive care. Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 15,097 patients, said the spokesperson, adding that a number of 2,395 swabs were taken in the last 24 hours. Earlier today, Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 685 patients as the total is brought to 7,306 recoveries. — KUNA