KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced, Tuesday, 601 new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total to 51,245. Deaths reached 377 with the addition of four fatalities. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press release that the 601 infections included 402 Kuwaitis and 199 non-Kuwaitis. Currently, there are patients 159 receiving treatment at intensive care wards, Dr Sanad revealed.

The health authorities conducted 4,195 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 413,530, Dr Sanad added. Earlier, the Health Ministry announced recovery of 514 people from the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the tally to 41,515. – KUNA