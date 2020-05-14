KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced 947 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 11,975 cases, while six deaths were reported as well, bringing the fatalities’ toll up to 88. In the daily press briefing, Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said 175 patients are in intensive care, 95 of them in critical condition.Earlier, the ministry announced the recovery of 188 patients, bringing the total to 3,451 recoveries.

The new cases include 256 Indians, 235 Egyptians,160 Kuwaitis,124 Bangladeshis and the rest of other nationalities.

Capital governorate recorded 122 cases, Hawally 189 cases, Ahmadi 171,

Farwaniya governorate 347 cases and Jahra 118.