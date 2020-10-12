Kuwait reports 6 deaths, 777 COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT: Kuwait yesterday reported 777 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total to 111,893, while the death toll surged to 664 after confirming new six fatalities during the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stands at 7,427; 139 of whom are in intensive care units, said the ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, adding that 6,450 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours out of a total of 788,705 so far.

Some 534 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours to raise the total to 103,802, the ministry had earlier said. Urging the public to be mindful of health precautions, Dr Sanad said following social distancing rules was the only way to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA