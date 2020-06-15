KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced Monday 551 new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total to 36,431, while total deaths reached 298 with the addition of two fatalities. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press conference that the 551 infections included 234 Kuwaitis, 81 Indians, 53 Egyptians and the rest of other nationalities. Currently, there are 184 patients receiving treatment at intensive care wards, Dr Sanad revealed. Health authorities conducted 2,775 swabs in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 337,387 Dr Sanad added. Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 772 people from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 27,531. — KUNA