KUWAIT: The health ministry on Thursday reported 541 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 38,074 cases, while deaths totaled 308 after recording two new fatalities over the past 24 hours. During the daily press briefing, the ministry’s spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said the new cases are of people who were in contact with infected patients. The new cases include 283 Kuwaitis and 258 others of various nationalities. – KUNA