KUWAIT: Kuwait yesterday said coronavirus infections had risen by 540 registered over the previous 24 hours to a cumulative total of 152,978, while its death toll from the outbreak remained unchanged at 938. Around 3,801 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, 55 of whom are in intensive care units, according to health ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad.

He added that 12,279 swab tests were conducted over the same period, bringing the total up to 1,300,034 as of yesterday. The ministry had earlier reported 224 fresh recoveries to up the total of those to have overcome the disease to 148,239. Dr Sanad further urged the public to abide by health precautions, mainly social distancing rules, to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA