KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 527 new infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) raising the total number of cases tested positive with the disease to 36,958. Meanwhile, total deaths climbed to 303 as five new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his daily news conference that the new cases included persons who contracted the virus after coming in contact with infected cases, and others who became sick but circumstances of their infection were not determined.

Earlier, the health ministry announced that 675 people recovered from COVID-19 in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 28,206. The ministry added in a press statement that the recoveries’ number was based on medical tests, which proved that the patients were now virus-free. — KUNA