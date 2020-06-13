KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 514 new infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the country’s count of confirmed cases to 35,466. Four people also died from the infectious respiratory illness over the past 24 hours, raising Kuwait’s death toll due to the virus to 289 so far, the ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press statement. The latest cases include 281 Kuwaiti citizens, 63 residents from India, 45 from Egypt and 31 from Bangladesh, while the remaining patients belong to several other nationalities, Dr Sanad elaborated. In addition, a total of 9,295 patients are still receiving medication at hospitals, while 176 others remain in intensive care units, the spokesman added. He urged anew citizens and residents to follow health and preventive guidelines and measures, chiefly physical distancing. Earlier today, the Ministry of Health confirmed the recovery of 834 additional COVID-19 patients, bringing the overall count of recoveries to 25,882 so far. — KUNA