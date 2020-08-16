KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said yesterday 508 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while three persons died of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours. Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that total registered infections reached 76,205, while the tally of fatalities topped 501. Earlier yesterday, the ministry announced the recovery of 616 people, raising the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Kuwait to 68,135.

Dr Sanad said that there were 7,569 COVID-19 patients still receiving medical care as of yesterday, including 117 patients in intensive care units. Health care workers conducted 2,863 swab tests in the past 24 hours, said Dr Sanad, raising total tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in Kuwait to 558,800. Dr Sanad urged the public anew to maintain physical distancing and hygienic measures, as well as getting information from official sources. – KUNA