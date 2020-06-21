KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 505 more infections with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) taking the country’s total count of confirmed cases to 39,650. Seven more people also died from the infectious respiratory illness over the past 24 hours, raising Kuwait’s death toll due to the virus to 326 so far, the ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his daily press briefing about latest status of the pandemic in the country. The latest infection cases include 231 Kuwaiti citizens, while the remaining patients, amounting to 274, were of several other nationalities, Dr Sanad added.

Dr Sanad said 142 of the cases were recorded in Al-Farwaniya district, 132 in Al-Ahmadi, 131 in Al-Jahraa, 54 in Hawally and 46 in Al-Assimah (the capital). There are currently 186 critical cases at intensive care wards, while the overall count of cases that continue to receive medical care amounts to 8,084. Up to 36 patients were discharged from quarantines in the past 24 hours, however they would self-isolate at their houses. Dr Sanad put the number of swab tests, conducted during the past 24 hours at 2,742, with the overall figure of these examinations standing at 354,378. He appealed anew upon citizens and expatriates to abide by precautionary measures against the contagion, such as maintaining social distancing. The Ministry of Health had announced earlier today that 514 people contaminated with the virus recovered during the past 24 hours, putting the whole count of those who recuperated at 31,240. – KUNA