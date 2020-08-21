KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced Friday 502 new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total to 79,269. Deaths reached 511 with the addition of two fatalities. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that there were 95 patients receiving treatment at intensive care units. The health authorities conducted 3,530 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 581,118, Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad added. Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 622 people from COVID-19, bringing the tally to 71,264. – KUNA