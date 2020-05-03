



KUWAIT: Kuwait registered 364 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 4,983, the health ministry said on Sunday. Virus-related deaths rose by five to 38 in total, spokesperson Dr Abdallah Al-Sanad said during the daily press briefing on the pandemic.

The fatalities include a resident from Pakistan, 61, who had been receiving urgent treatment for 18 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), an Indian, 63, who had been in intensive care for 10 days, a Bangladeshi, 46, who had been in the ICU for 18 days, a Jordanian, 54, who had been in the ICU for two days and an Indian, 43, who was admitted to the ICU 12 days ago. – KUNA