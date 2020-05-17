KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced 1,048 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 14,850, while five deaths were reported as well, bringing the fatalities’ toll up to 112. In the daily press briefing, Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said 168 patients are in intensive care. Earlier, the ministry announced the recovery of 250 patients, bringing the total to 4,093 recoveries.

Sanad said the new cases included 242 Kuwaitis, 242 Indians, 238 Egyptians, 53 Bangladeshis and the rest of various nationalities. He declared the most cases were in densely-populated governorates – Farwaniya with 319 cases, Hawally 288, Ahmadi 196, Capital governorate 142 and Jahra 103 cases. All cases that continue to receive medical care stand at 10,645.

Sanad added that the number of people who ended quarantine in the past 24 hours amounted to 462. They will remain in house isolation for 14 days. Authorities have conducted 3,760 swab tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of the examinations for the coronavirus to 244,476. He urged citizens and residents to continue adhering to preventive and precautionary measures against the pandemic. – KUNA