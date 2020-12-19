Kuwait reports 5 COVID deaths over weekend

KUWAIT: Kuwait confirmed 244 new coronavirus infections yesterday to raise the total to 147,775, while two new deaths were recorded, which increased the death toll to 918, the health ministry said. On Friday, Kuwait announced 339 new cases in addition to three deaths. On the other hand, total recoveries increased to 143,641 after Kuwait registered 286 yesterday and 242 on Friday.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 3,216 as of yesterday, with 57 of them in intensive care units (ICU), according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad. Hospitalized cases stood at 3,260 on Friday, including 51 ICU patients.

Dr Sanad added yesterday that 4,756 swab tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total up to 1,214,147. Health workers had taken 6,667 swab tests on Friday. Dr Sanad went on to urge the public to follow health precautions, mainly social distancing to help limit the spread of the virus. – KUNA