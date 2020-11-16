Kuwait reports 489 new COVID cases, four deaths

KUWAIT: Kuwait tallied 489 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours to up the total to 137,329, while four fatalities pushed its death toll from the outbreak to 842, the health ministry said yesterday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 8,073, with 115 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, adding that some 5,072 swab tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 1,016,638 so far.

The ministry had earlier reported that some 829 people had recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 128,414. The spokesman went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules, explaining that following these precautions is the only way to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA