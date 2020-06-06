KUWAIT: The health ministry on Saturday reported 487 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 31,131 cases, while deaths reached 254 after recording 10 cases. In a statement to KUNA, the ministry’s spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said the new cases are related to people who were in close contact with infected patients. Sanad said the new cases include 195 Kuwaitis, 81 Egyptians, 67 Indians and 47 Bangladeshis, with the rest of different nationalities.

Dr Sanad noted that the number of patients who are under medical treatment amount to 11,595, adding that 180 people are receiving treatment in ICU. As to the number of swab tests conducted during the last 24 hours, they amounted 2,724, with the total count of such examinations reaching 311,624. – KUNA